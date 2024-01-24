Oilers have become Stanley Cup favourites on several betting sites

The Edmonton Oilers have gone from a laughing stock to a major threat in a very short time.

This team appeared doomed early on in the season, starting the year off with a 2-9-1 record. Jay Woodcroft was fired due to their disastrous play, and many suggested that it proved they are a team with no depth.

All detractors have been forced to do some heavy backtracking lately, as the Oilers have won 22 of their last 25 games, including a current 14-game winning streak. During the incredible stretch, they have gotten contributions from many in their lineup. Their bottom six has been scoring more, while Stuart Skinner has been nearly unbeatable in net, and the hockey world is taking notice.

The Oilers are currently the favourites to win this year’s Stanley Cup on betting sites including Bet365, Draft Kings, and Betway. Others, including Cover and Vegas Insider, have the Colorado Avalanche at the top, with the Oilers very close behind. It goes to show just how incredible their turnaround has been, as many felt that they had played themselves out of a playoff spot early in the season.

Thanks to their great run, the Oilers are currently sitting third in the Pacific Division. Second place is well within reach, as they trail the Vegas Golden Knights by seven points but hold seven games in hand. Catching the first-place Vancouver Canucks will be a tough challenge, but having home ice to begin the playoffs appears to be a real possibility.

While wins are far from guaranteed in the NHL, the Oilers’ streak could reach 16 by the time they reach the All-Star break. They will take on the Chicago Blackhawks tomorrow night, before going up against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Both games will come on home ice, where they own a 14-6-1 record on the year.