Oilers' Skinner too focused on Mario Kart to notice Gretzky praise

It’s not every day that you receive praise from Wayne Gretzky, but Oilers goaltender Skinner says he has been too busy to notice.

Gretzky heaped some praise onto the sophomore Oilers goaltender in the intermission of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final while doing a live radio hit with 630 CHED’s Bob Stauffer. The NHL’s all-time points, goals, and assists leader gushed about Skinner.

“Four years ago, I was talking to my brother [Bakersfield Condors GM Keith Gretzky]… he told me four years ago that this Skinner kid is going to one day win the Edmonton Oilers a Stanley Cup,” Gretzky said. “I’m so proud of him, I’m happy for Skinner.

“It’s not easy being a goalie; it’s even tougher to be a homegrown goalie, and Grant Fuhr lived up to it, and now he’s living up to it; good for him.”

Being an Edmonton kid, you’d think that would be among the highest honour a guy like Skinner could receive. Yet, while it’s almost assuredly appreciated, Skinner has been much more focused on the task at hand during the Stanley Cup Final and a certain video game that has captured his attention of late.

“I haven’t heard that,” Skinner said after being asked about Gretzky’s praise. “In the situation that I’m in right now, I’m not putting on the TV… Just Mario Kart.”

"I think that’s when we play our best hockey, when our backs are against the wall." Skinner shares his thoughts heading into Game 3 at home tomorrow night. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/9cVF6x2WXL — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 12, 2024

If this was the regular season, Skinner would probably have known about Gretzky hyping him up. The rigours of a team competing for the Stanley Cup are probably as good an excuse as any to brush off this type of compliment.

As for the Mario Kart comment, that expands on a newly revealed pass-time for the 25-year-old goaltender. He told reporters earlier in this playoff run that instead of dwelling on games or watching movies on flights, Skinner likes to compete against other teammates in Mario Kart, in which he plays the character of Toad.

It was a comment that Leon Draisaitl was asked about later in the playoffs. The German power-forward cracked a smile and revealed that he isn’t a fan of the Nintendo kart racer. It doesn’t appear the disapproval from Draisaitl has shaken Skinner all that much.

Leon Draisaitl isn’t a fan of Mario Kart. 😅 pic.twitter.com/T22eSTOsa9 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 1, 2024

It looks like the Mario Kart routine has paid off for the Oilers so far, and they’ll be hoping it can continue to work in the Stanley Cup Final. Edmonton finds themselves down 2-0 in their series with the Florida Panthers and will look to flip the script as things shift back to the Alberta capital.