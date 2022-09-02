Oilers sign former 2nd overall pick Ryan Murray in free agency

The Edmonton Oilers have a new defenceman after signing Ryan Murray in free agency.

Murray is heading to Edmonton after signing a one-year deal worth $750,000.

S I G N E D ✍️ The #Oilers have added Ryan Murray on a one-year deal with an AAV of $750,000.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/QWbTGKYJSO — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 2, 2022

The Regina native, who turns 29 this month, was a member of the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche last season.

Murray appeared in 37 games with the Avalanche last season, averaging 14:05 of ice time per game and racking up four assists. The left-shot blueliner suffered a hand injury in March and didn’t get into any playoff games, despite being medically cleared prior to the start of the second round.

Oilers fans will remember Murray as the player taken second overall in the 2012 NHL Draft, right after Edmonton chose Nail Yakupov. The once highly touted defenceman played seven seasons for the Blue Jackets, battling injuries during most of his time with Columbus. He was traded to the New Jersey Devils for a fifth-round pick in 2020, prior to signing with Colorado in August of last year.