The Edmonton Oilers appeared to be adding to their forward depth today, but it was not to be.

As per TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Oilers were set to sign veteran forward Matt Nieto to a two-year contract.

Expect Matt Nieto to sign a two year deal in Edmonton. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023

But just 30 minutes later, Dreger announced that Nieto had switched directions, actually signing a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins worth $900k per year.

So, sudden change. Matt Nieto goes to Pittsburgh for 2 years $900,000 per. Long story. Lol — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023

Nieto played 10 seasons for the Avalanche and Sharks, with 85 goals and 114 assists in 650 games over the course of his career.

This past season with Colorado, Nieto had 12 goals, 12 assists in 80 games, while he was held scoreless in seven playoff games during a first-round loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Nieto’s most recent contract was a two-year deal worth $850k per season, originally signed with the San Jose Sharks before they sent him back to Colorado for his second stint with the Avalanche after playing for the team from 2016-17 through 2019-20.

Note: an earlier version of this story suggested Nieto was set to sign with the Oilers, based on Dreger’s report.