Oilers cut nine more players from training camp roster

After making their first four cuts of training camp on Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers have trimmed their roster by another nine players.

Forwards Jasper Weatherby and Cameron Wright, defencemen Connor Corcoran and Alex Konnok-Leipert, and goaltender Brett Brochu have been released from PTOs and will report to Edmonton’s AHL team in Bakersfield.

Forwards Matvey Petrov, Jayden Grubbe, and James Stefan, as well as goaltender Connor Ungar, have been loaned to Bakersfield.

None of the moves should come as a surprise, but they do push the Oilers closer to being ready for opening night on October 9. There are five preseason games left between now and then, though.

The Oilers have a 1-2-0 record so far in the preseason. After beating the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in overtime at home on Sunday, they lost both split-squad games to the Calgary Flames on Monday (6-3 at home, 6-1 on the road).