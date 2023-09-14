There's a surprise Oilers reference in a new popular video game

The Edmonton Oilers are garnering some chatter after being discovered as having a part in a popular new video game.

Starfield, which was released just over a week ago, is quickly gaining steam as one of the best video games on the market. It is described as an action role-playing game that features an open world in the form of an area within the Milky Way galaxy. It is available for play on both Windows and Xbox Series X/S.

On Wednesday evening, Trevor Robb, the lead digital editor for the Edmonton Sun and Edmonton Journal, made a very neat discovery while playing Starfield. Robb sent out a post on X (formerly Twitter) after discovering that there was an Edmonton Oilers reference in the game.

“Wait, what?! Edmonton is in Starfield!!! In a museum on the Saturday moon, Titan is a “championship ice hockey stick used on Earth in the city of Edmonton, Canada during a 1988 championship game,” Robb wrote. “Incredible!”

That 1988 championship game would be in reference to the Stanley Cup Final played between the Oilers and Boston Bruins that year. The Oilers would ultimately win the series in a four-game sweep to give them their fourth Stanley Cup championship in five years.

Wayne Gretzky was the hero that year, winning the Conn Smythe thanks to his 12 goals and 43 points in 19 outings. He was far from the only contributor, however, as Mark Messier had 34 points of his own, while Jarri Kurri had 31.

What exactly made the creators of Starfield choose to include the Oilers is unknown, but it is a very cool find by Robb. Who knows, perhaps the Oilers will be able to win another championship in the near future and have another stick added to a new edition of the game.