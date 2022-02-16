Doughty thanks Oilers in most hilarious way in ceremony for 1,000th game

Drew Doughty wasn’t shy to share some thanks and love in his ceremony celebrating his 1,000th NHL game.

Family, teammates, coaches, fans. And the Edmonton Oilers.

Wait. What?

Drew out here thanking everyone, even the @EdmontonOilers 😉 pic.twitter.com/OejqdpmAh3 — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 16, 2022

“I don’t have much to say here…I’ll keep it short,” Doughty began in what amounted to about a minute on the mic in a pre-game nod to celebrate him becoming the 359th player in NHL history to reach the milestone.

“Obviously thank you to my family, love you guys so much. Wouldn’t be here without you. To my teammates, I love you guys. All my coaches, the whole organization, thank you so much. Like I said, I love you guys.

“Who else?

“To Edmonton, thanks for going through this. I know it sucks watching it, but we’ll get out there in a sec.

“Anyone else? Obviously the fans. You guys are amazing. Thank you. Yeah. That’s all I’ve got. Thank you guys, and let’s get a win.”

Spoiler alert: they didn’t.

Edmonton got the best of the two-time Stanley Cup winner, who is also a five-time NHL All-Star, a Norris Trophy winner, a World Junior gold medalist, a World Cup gold medalist, and a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

The Oilers won 5-2 on the strength of five different goal-scorers.

It helped mark a milestone of a different jersey colour.

Jay Woodcroft improved to 3-0-0 behind the Edmonton bench to become the first coach in team history to win each of his first three games.

The Oilers have outscored 11-3 opponents during that stretch, with wins against the New York Islanders, San Jose Sharks, and Kings since his hiring on February 10.