Former Edmonton Oilers first-round pick Jesse Puljujärvi is officially back in the NHL, and it hasn’t taken long for Pittsburgh Penguins fans to become enamoured with him.

The lanky Finn played in his first game with the Penguins on Tuesday night as he helped the team defeat a strong Winnipeg Jets team by a score of 3-0. This is after the Penguins signed him to a two-year deal on Sunday.

Though Puljujärvi wasn’t able to get on the scoresheet, he played a decent game on the Penguins’ third line with Rickard Rakell and Lars Eller.

Pittsburgh fans even got to experience the 25-year-old’s penchant for sticking his tongue out on and off the ice.

But the big thing that helped Puljujärvi earn some love from Pens fans was what he did after the game when his teammates awarded him with the game helmet for player of the game. The player who gets the helmet is invited to say a few words, and Puljujärvi did not disappoint.

“Good job guys. Keep going and get that playoff spot,” said a smiling Puljujärvi to a loud ovation from his new teammates.

His unconventional habits on the ice and his happy demeanour off the ice seem to have struck a chord with a Penguins fanbase that is hoping their team can return to the playoffs this season.

The Penguins have quite a hill to climb if they hope to be playing postseason hockey this season. They are currently five points behind the Philadelphia Flyers and Detroit Red Wings for a playoff spot. While they are second in the league in goals against (126) they are 19th overall in goals for (141).

Puljujärvi has not been known to be a prolific scorer in the NHL, but maybe he can help the Penguins mount a second-half surge.