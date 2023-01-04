How much money each Oilers player has earned per goal this season

The Edmonton Oilers have largely spun their tires through the opening half of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Oilers, who went to the Western Conference Final a year ago, find themselves on the outside looking in when it comes to the Stanley Cup Playoffs picture, mustering just 42 points by way of a 20-17-2 record through the first 39 skates of the season.

That’s fifth in the Pacific Division, and, technically, the second wild card spot from the West, though the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, nipping at their heels, have a much better points percentage and three games at hand to jump ahead.

It’s not a good look for a team that’s maxed to the cap with aspirations of hoisting Lord Stanley’s mug.

The upside, perhaps, is the fact that Edmonton isn’t too far off its pace from last season.

After 39 games in 2021-22, the Oilers had 44 points and a 21-16-2 record — one more win; one fewer loss. Edmonton also had the second-best winning percentage in the NHL, behind only the Calgary Flames, over the final 43 games of that effort.

Still, plenty of work to do.

And points, both individually and in the standings, have been hard to come by.

They’ve been expensive, too.

Kailer Yamamoto, who signed a two-year extension worth $3.1 million annually in the summer, hasn’t quite produced to the value. The winger set new career highs in games played (81), goals (20), assists (21), and points (41) last season, but has just two goals in 27 games in this go-round while averaging 16:32 of ice time per twirl — an average of $1.55 million per snipe.

Darnell Nurse, in the first year of an eight-year, $9.25 million deal, has found the back of the net a respectable six times. But even that comes to the tune of $1,541,667 per goal, though there’s certainly an argument to be made that he brings more than just an offensive prowess to the Oilers blue line.

There are certainly some bargains, too.

Connor McDavid, who paces the NHL with 33 goals and 73 points, falls into that category despite commanding a hefty $12.5 million contract. His goals-per-60 (2.24) and points-per-60 (4.94) certainly helps ease the financial component and, if anything, he’s underpaid for the production he provides.

The same can be said for Leon Draisaitl, whose $8.5 million has been a steal. His cost of $404,762 per goal and $146,552 per point is among the best on the team before even calculating his production per 60 minutes.

The perhaps surprise deal of the year has been the versatile Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Nugent-Hopkins has the lowest cost-per-goal among Edmonton’s top-six, as does his cost-per-point. On a team-friendly deal worth $5.125 million, the No. 1 pick from 2011 has hit new heights.

Here’s a full look at the Oilers’ cost-per-point this season:

Salary information courtesy CapFriendly. Other data via MoneyPuck.