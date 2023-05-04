Oilers playoff hero Petr Klima dead at 58

On Thursday, the Edmonton Oilers announced the passing of former player Petr Klima at the age of 58.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Oilers alum Petr Klima & extend our condolences to his family & all loved ones,” the organization wrote in a tweet.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of #Oilers alum Petr Klima & extend our condolences to his family & all loved ones. The forward scored one of the most iconic goals in team history, tallying the triple-OT winner in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Final vs. Boston. pic.twitter.com/EIJCUnRoPU — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 4, 2023

Over his 13-season NHL career, Klima played nearly 800 games with the Red Wings, Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Oilers fans especially remember the player’s triple-overtime heroics in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Finals. Klima scored the game-winner after being benched for long stretches of the game.

“I didn’t play too much; I sat on the bench for a couple of hours,” said Klima after ending the longest game in Cup Finals history. “But I got a chance to play and to score.”

He and the Oilers ended up beating the Boston Bruins in five games to take home their fifth Stanley Cup in franchise history.

