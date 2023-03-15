Baby Nuge: Oilers' Nugent-Hopkins has a child on the way

The Edmonton Oilers are expected to have their fanbase grow by at least one later this summer.

Breanne Nugent-Hopkins — Bre for short, and wife of Oilers centre Ryan — announced on Instagram today that the couple is expecting their first child later this year.

On a white onesie labelled “Baby Nuge: August 2023” hung up on a laundry line next to an ultrasound pic, the couple shared the happy news together.

“Can’t wait to meet you, baby,” Breanne’s caption read.

The Oilers’ official account commented on the post, leaving a series of blue and orange heart emojis and exclamation points.

Ryan and Breanne have been hitched for nearly four years, having tied the knot at a ceremony in the summer of 2019.

The team’s first overall pick in the 2011 draft, Nugent-Hopkins has played 12 seasons for the Oilers where he has spent his entire pro career. And it seems like he’s in Edmonton for the long haul, now in year-two of an eight-year contract that will take him until 2029.

“It would have been easy to ship me out for somebody else when things weren’t going well in a lot of years,” Nugent-Hopkins said back in an interview in January with Sportsnet. “We’ve had different GMs, different coaches, and the organization has stayed loyal to me… And, I love playing in a hockey market. I want to be in a spot where it means something to the city and it means something to the people that live here.”

He has 227 goals and 383 assists in 787 games, and currently sits ninth all-time in franchise scoring. Having a career year, Nugent-Hopkins has 31 goals and 51 assists for a total of 82 points in 68 games this season for the Oilers.