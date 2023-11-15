Oilers kick off "mega" 50/50 raffle in support of Ben Stelter Foundation

The Edmonton Oilers are kicking off its “mega” 50/50 raffle, in support of the Ben Stelter Foundation, Alberta Cancer Foundation, and Movember.

The first huge raffle of the 2023-24 NHL season started at 9 this morning and runs until 11 pm on November 28, after the Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place for this year’s Hockey Fights Cancer Game.

The Oilers say last season’s Mega 50/50 jackpots reached as high as $5.7 million.

Stelter captured the hearts of players and fans alike in the 2021-22 season before passing away at age six in August 2022 after a courageous battle with glioblastoma, a type of aggressive brain cancer.

The first Mega 50/50 raffle of the season features 30 prizes to be won, including multiple cash prizes, a Ford Bronco, an Upper Deck card package, Blake Shelton concert tickets, multiple gift cards, and Oilers merchandise and game tickets.

People who buy $25 in 50/50 tickets will receive a voucher for an Oilers Collectible Cup, claimable with a dine-in purchase at participating Boston Pizza locations.

Those who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will also receive $25 for Jiffy Lube and $25 for Century Hospitality Group.

As of writing, the main draw jackpot is sitting at just over $70,000.