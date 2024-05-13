"I feel great": McDavid shaking off vicious cross-check to the head

Last night’s Game 3 loss held a lot of storylines for the Edmonton Oilers, one of which was the status of captain Connor McDavid.

The Oilers superstar was the recipient of two brutal cross-checks at the final buzzer, with Vancouver Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov laying a heavy crosscheck to his back that led to a cross-check to McDavid’s head delivered by fellow Canucks defender Carson Soucy.

Upon replay, the situation looked downright vicious with McDavid seemingly getting Soucy’s stick right in the face as he was falling.

A scrum ensues after the final horn. pic.twitter.com/Jxf59Jphif — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2024

Zadorov was fined $5,000 for his initial cross-check and Soucy is facing a possible suspension for his role in the situation. How is McDavid doing in the aftermath? Well, according to him this morning, not too bad.

“I feel great,” McDavid told media. “It’s a tough game, they got big D-men that make it hard on you. It’s fun to be a part of, it’s a fun series to be a part of.”

"We’ve been in this situation before & we’ve always responded, I would expect us to do the same." McDavid on being down 2-1 in the second-round series vs. the Canucks.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/lu0DCnCjpW — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 13, 2024

When pressed to give some more thoughts on the play, McDavid decided it would be best not to comment all that much.

“I don’t want to get into too much,” the Oilers captain said. “We’re still waiting on decision and things like that so not gonna comment on it too much other than it’s just part of a heated series.”

The good news for Oilers fans is it doesn’t seem like McDavid was all that affected by the play and that he remains healthy. You’ve got to think that there will be some sort of response by the team in Game 4 as they will want to ensure the Canucks don’t get too comfortable with those types of plays on their star players.