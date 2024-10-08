Oilers star Connor McDavid dons chef's robes for new ad campaign

If you were wondering why Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was recently photographed in chef’s robes, you probably weren’t the only one.

Last week, McDavid teased himself dressed up in an all-white outfit embroidered with “McDavid’s” on his top.

It turns out we got the answer for the new look on Monday; it was part of an ad campaign.

But while you might expect it to be for a new local restaurant or the Oilers’ favourite spot to eat, it was actually for a completely different partnership.

The campaign was for McDavid’s longtime partner, CIBC, showing an alternate universe where he went professional as a chef instead of a hockey player.

Chicago Blackhawks star and 2023 first-overall draft pick Connor Bedard did a similar campaign, imagining his career as a woodworker.

“No matter what my ambition is, CIBC would support me all the way,” both players captioned the post.

It wasn’t the only ad campaign McDavid — or Bedard, for that matter — would be featured in this week, however.

Today, the NHL launched an ad campaign titled “The Next Golden Era Is Now,” featuring the two Connors, Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes, Nick Suzuki, and Jack Eichel.

The two superstars may have been drafted into the NHL eight years apart, but they both have pretty similar expectations on their shoulders.

And luckily for hockey fans, they won’t have to wait too long to see the two players face off this season. Edmonton travels to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks this Saturday, with puck drop set for 8 pm MT.