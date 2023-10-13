Oilers risk losing Markus Niemelainen for nothing on waivers

The Edmonton Oilers will risk losing Marcus Niemelainen for nothing in the next 24 hours.

The 25-year-old defenceman is on waivers today. The move comes as the Oilers appear set to welcome Mattias Ekholm back into the lineup.

🔁 #Oilers roster move 🔁 Defenceman Markus Niemelainen has been placed on waivers. #LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 13, 2023

A third-round pick by the Oilers in 2016, Niemelainen has played 43 career NHL games, including 23 last season. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound blueliner played 30 AHL games in Bakersfield last season, scoring seven points (2-5-7).

The other 31 NHL teams will have the opportunity to put in a claim for Niemelainen. If he goes unclaimed by noon on Saturday, he’ll be sent to the minors.

Ekholm with Bouchard, Nurse with Ceci, Kulak with Broberg & Niemelainen with Desharnais have been working together this morning. https://t.co/RLXoOhPWbC — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) October 13, 2023

Ekholm was paired with Evan Bouchard at practice on Friday, according to multiple reports. Other pairs included Darnell Nurse with Cody Ceci, and Brett Kulak with Phillip Broberg.

Vincent Desharnais was skating with Niemelainen, and could be the odd man out for the Oilers’ home opener Saturday versus the Vancouver Canucks.