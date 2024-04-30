While there are always missed calls here and there, the officiating in the four games of the Edmonton Oilers vs. LA Kings series has been solid. That never stops players from complaining, however.

During the Oilers’ 1-0 win over the Kings in Game 4, Evander Kane was brought down hard at centre ice by 5-foot-9 Blake Lizotte. The Oilers winger felt there should have been a call but never received one. Soon after, he discussed it with both referees, which happened to be caught by a mic.

“I’m not upset!” Kane told the referees, who initially were not going to discuss the play with him. “That’s a slew foot, man.

“He’s skating beside me, right? He’s a small little guy, and he gets right under me and takes my legs out from under me… I’m just saying. Look at it after the game.”

Not wanting to give Kane the opportunity to influence the referees, Drew Doughty also joined in on the conversation, letting it be known that Kane has done similar plays to Lizotte’s himself.

“You do it every time Kaner,” Doughty said. “You do it every time. Don’t lie to yourself.”

This mic'd up exchange between Evander Kane, Drew Doughty, and the ref 🎙️🍿 pic.twitter.com/NUq3UqNtRZ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 30, 2024

The clip of Lizotte’s hit on Kane surfaced a short time later, and while it is difficult to tell, given that the camera pans up at the last second, it seems as though the 32-year-old may have had a legitimate gripe.

There wound up being just one penalty called each way in the game, as the referees did a great job of letting both teams play hard without getting overly involved. The Oilers were able to capitalize on their opportunity, as Evan Bouchard wired home his first of the playoffs.

evan bouchard opens the scoring on the power play with a patented bouch bomb. 1-0. pic.twitter.com/gwuf8qMnez — zach (@zjlaing) April 29, 2024

That was all the Oilers needed, as Stuart Skinner kicked aside all 33 shots he faced for the first postseason shutout of his career.

With the win, the Oilers now have a 3-1 series lead, and will have an opportunity to advance tomorrow night at Rogers Place. Puck drop in that one is set for 8 pm MT.