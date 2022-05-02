Oilers just released extra playoff tickets for tonight's game

If you want to get your hands on playoff tickets, the Edmonton Oilers just released a bunch of them for tonight’s game.

“A limited number of ticket holds were just released for tonight’s Game 1,” the Oilers announced on social media. “Get ’em while they’re hot.”

A quick check of Ticketmaster.ca shows that yes, there are “standard” tickets available. Just filter out “verified resale” tickets to view them.

They’re not cheap, but they are good seats — plus they’re not marked up by ticket resellers. The cheapest ticket is $222.50 for 100-level seating.

The tickets aren’t likely to last long, so hurry over to Ticketmaster if you want to get your hands on them. The Oilers host the LA Kings tonight at 8 pm MT, in their first home playoff game at Rogers Place in front of fans in five years.