Oilers won't have Hyman in the lineup against Golden Knights

The Edmonton Oilers won’t have forward Zach Hyman in the lineup for tonight’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The team announced about half an hour before puck drop that their leading goal scorer was out with an illness.

#Oilers forward Zach Hyman (illness) will not play tonight vs. Vegas. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 29, 2023

According to the forward lines in warmups, it appears that Mattias Janmark will take Hyman’s spot on the top line next to Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. On the fourth line, Sam Gagner looks like he will return to the lineup after spending the last four games as a healthy scratch.

RNH-McDavid-Janmark

Kane-Draisaitl-Brown

Foegele-McLeod-Ryan

Erne-Hamblin-Gagner Nurse-Ceci

Ekholm-Bouchard

Kulak-Desharnais Skinner No Hyman in warmup. pic.twitter.com/7cThr6yU4v — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) November 29, 2023

Hyman has had a great start to the season. He leads the team with 12 goals on the season and is third in points with 22. The Toronto native is one of five Oilers players on pace to break their career highs in points.