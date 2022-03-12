Oilers will wear camouflage jerseys to honour Canadian Armed Forces

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will be front-and-centre when the Edmonton Oilers host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

The Oilers will wear special camouflage jerseys during pre-game warmup that will be signed and available for auction with proceeds going to the 4 Wing MFRC and Homes for Heroes.

“The Oilers are proud to host our Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night to honour the extraordinary men and women who serve our country,” Tim Shipton, Executive Vice President of Oilers Entertainment Group, said in a release. “The CAF plays such a critical role, not only abroad but at home as well as we saw recently in the COVID frontline response in Alberta and across Canada.”

Net proceeds of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) 50/50 raffle will support military families and veterans in Alberta via the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC) and Homes for Heroes.

Today we salute the @CanadianForces with an EOCF online 50/50 in support of Homes For Heroes Foundation & 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society! Plus, check out those FIVE early-bird prizes! 😍 Tickets are now available! ⬇️ 🎟 https://t.co/WOZNGhGMk6 pic.twitter.com/qBiXz1OwVK — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) March 12, 2022

Edmonton will recognize members of the Royal Canadian Navy, the Canadian Army, and the Royal Canadian Air Forces throughout the night.

Players and club staff will also wear yellow helmet decals and ribbons respectively for Support Our Troops, too.

“We are truly grateful for the unparalleled commitment, dedication and sacrifice of the Canadian Armed Forces members and their families,” Corey Smith, Board Chair of the EOCF, said. “The EOCF is honoured to donate the net proceeds of the 50/50 raffle to the 4 Wings MFRC in Cold Lake and Homes for Heroes, two organizations established to help meet the unique needs and special challenges faced by members of the CAF community as a result of military service.

“It’s important that all Albertans come together to support military members, veterans and their families in honour of their invaluable service and sacrifice.”

You can get 50/50 tickets online at edmontonoilers.com/5050.

Albertans who purchase their 50/50 tickets early will be automatically entered into the following early bird draws: