"He helps a lot": Oilers happy to have Henrique back in the lineup

The Edmonton Oilers will be getting a new face into the lineup for tonight’s Game 3 matchup against the Dallas Stars.

After missing almost the entire second round with an injury, Adam Henrique will suit up for the Oilers as they try to regain the series lead on home ice. As a result, Ryan McLeod will be a healthy scratch for the Oilers.

Henrique was Edmonton’s premier acquisition at the trade deadline this season and was expected to be a critical part of their team in the playoffs. However, an upper-body injury suffered in the first round has nerfed his ability to make his mark.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid is excited about his teammate returning to action.

“He touches a lot of aspects of our game,” McDavid told reporters this morning. “He helps a lot. Definitely someone that we missed.”

"It's all about the response." Ekholm & McDavid chat with the media in Edmonton ahead of Game 3.

For Henrique, getting back on the ice has been a long time coming. Before the Western Conference Final, he mentioned that he hated watching games from the press box and would, obviously, much prefer being on the ice.

It’ll be a tough task to jump back into playoff hockey after so much time off, but Henrique told reporters this morning that he has a plan.

“Those first few shifts, you wanna just get back into the rhythm, the flow of the game,” Henrique described. “It’s like riding a bike, just get back on there and go… been looking forward to getting back in the lineup for a little bit.”

Henrique is expected to pivot the Oilers’ third line tonight alongside Warren Foegele and Derek Ryan. That is a duo that doesn’t have a ton of time together, but one that the 34-year-old is confident can be a difference-maker.

“Hopefully we can have some chemistry right off the bat,” Henrique said. “I think for us, as a line, play a hard, simple game, get up and down the ice, try to use our speed, and use what we have to be effective and try to be difference-makers.”

The decision to scratch McLeod in favour of Henrique is an interesting one. When asked what he would say to a teammate he’s replacing in the lineup, Henrique said that playoffs are about putting the team above all else.

“I think everybody understands that,” Henrique said. “Everybody goes through ups and downs, and you just have that big picture mentality, and everybody is going to be called upon at some time or the other.”

"It's like riding a bike, just get back on there & go." Henrique on retuning to the lineup in tonight's Game 3 vs. Dallas.

Henrique currently has just a goal and an assist in six playoff games this season. As he returns to the lineup fully healthy, the Oilers will be hoping he can add to those totals throughout this series.

Puck drop at Rogers Place is slated for 6:30 pm MT.