"Lots to like": Oilers happy with Game 1 performance despite loss

The Edmonton Oilers are trailing the Florida Panthers 1-0 despite a very solid showing in Game 1.

The Oilers likely deserved a better fate in this one, as they outshot the Panthers 32-17. The Panthers were able to convert on their chances, however, and walked away with a 3-0 win as a result.

“Lots to like to be honest,” McDavid said about his team’s performance. “Thought we had lots of looks, didn’t give up too much. What we did give up was dangerous and they capitalized, that’s what good teams do.”

The Oilers had several great opportunities in this one, but were unable to solve Sergei Bobrovsky. The 35-year-old made several ten-bell saves, including a number of breakaway stops in the opening frame.

Bobrovsky coming in CLUTCH 🛑 📺: ABC/ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/QvukBL1K8z — ESPN (@espn) June 9, 2024

Yet ANOTHER breakaway save from Sergei Bobrovsky 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jXq9iHRMu5 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 9, 2024



“I think we were right there,” Zach Hyman said. “We’re very confident in our group. We’ve been in positions like this before. They’re a good team. We’re a really good team.”

As lopsided as the shots were, Stuart Skinner was also solid tonight. He had nothing but positive things to say about the performance of Bobrovsky when speaking with reporters afterward.

“He made some spectacular saves, and you can’t do anything but say, ‘Wow, that was a really nice save,'” Skinner said.

Despite the Panthers being dominated in the shots department, they were as physical as everyone expected, throwing 63 hits on the night. Leading the way in that department was Sam Bennett, who had 11 recorded checks.

Sam Bennett tonight: 1 assist

11 hits

15:59 TOI The most hits by a Panther in a SCF game. pic.twitter.com/DdfwslYwAe — StatMuse NHL (@statmusehockey) June 9, 2024

The Oilers will be forced to dig deep in Game 2, as trailing 2-0 heading home will be a difficult feat to overcome. That said, they have plenty of positives to build on as both McDavid and Hyman alluded to, and will hope to build on that and get better results on Monday night. Puck drop in that outing is set for 6 pm MT.