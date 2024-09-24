Edmonton Oilers hopeful James Hamblin’s jersey will feature a special tribute to his late mother this season.

Hamblin arrived at Oilers training camp sporting a different jersey number, opting to wear the #52 instead of the #57 sweater that he wore all of last season. On the surface, it seems like an innocuous enough change. After all, players change their numbers all the time for arbitrary reasons, but Hamblin’s change carries a bit more significance.

The #52 represents a touching tribute to his mother, Gina, who died back in 2017 after a battle with cancer. She was 52 when she passed away, which is why Hamblin chose that specific number to wear.

“I was very fortunate the Oilers organization let me change my number,” Hamblin told reporters on Tuesday morning. “It was something that I’ve kinda wanted to do for a long time.

“To have her as a symbol on my back, it pushes me every day, and it just reminds me that there is more to life than just hockey.”

"I feel really energetic, I'm really excited for the opportunity that's in front of me. I'm trying to put my best foot forward every day." James Hamblin checked in with the media today during #Oilers Training Camp.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/QXF6T5CJjG — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 24, 2024

The 25-year-old forward has come to training camp with the explicit goal of winning a spot on the NHL lineup after managing to appear in 31 games with the Oilers last season. He is currently in direct competition with NHL veteran Derek Ryan and training camp standout Noah Philp for the fourth-line centre job.

He holds a speed advantage over both of those other players but is the smallest of the bunch. Hamblin told Daily Hive that he has prioritized his penalty-killing acumen in the hopes that it can further his NHL chances.

“I think that is something I’ve always prided myself on,” Hamblin said. “I’m a quick guy, I’m a fast guy and I think that’s an area of my game that I can continue to improve on and hopefully help this team.”

The number change is a touching tribute to his mother, but it isn’t the first time he has done so as a member of the Oilers. After scoring his first NHL goal with the club last season, Hamblin celebrated the goal by pointing to the sky and saying, “That’s for you, Mom.”

A special moment & a special celebration for James Hamblin. "That's for you, mom." 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/GH9u8rLmH3 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 18, 2023

No matter how training camp turns out, Hamblin will be an easy player to root for wherever he winds up playing this season.