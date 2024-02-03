Oilers' Foegele announces engagement to now fiancé Alexandra Yazdani

The All-Star break was a week that Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele had likely been thinking about for some time.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he and his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Yazdani, are engaged.

Congratulations are in order to Mr Foegdaddy96 himself! He’s engaged to his now Fiancée Alexandra! 💍🍾🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/wU2eU8UGuG — Z💥 (@PoolNuge3) February 2, 2024

“I love you,” Foegele captioned his Instagram post.

Foegele and his now fiancé have been spending the All-Star break at Four Seasons Resort in Los Cabos. They should have another day or two of travel left before heading back to Edmonton to get the final stretch of the season underway.

Despite being involved in some trade rumours as of late, Foegele has had, by far and away, his best season as an Oiler. Through 45 games, he has ten goals, which is just three shy of his career high. He is also up to 26 points, just four shy of his career-high 30 set back in 2019-20 with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Coming out of the break, Foegele and his Oilers teammates will be looking to pick up where they left off. They are by far and away the hottest team in the NHL right now, having won 16 straight games. Should they defeat the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday to make it 17, they will have tied the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins for the longest winning streak in NHL history. Thanks to the incredible run, they now sit third in the Pacific Division with a 29-15-1 record. Not too shabby for a team that started the year 2-9-1.