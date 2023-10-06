Several Oilers fighting for roster spots heading into final preseason game

It may still be preseason, but tonight will be a game of the utmost importance for several players who remain on the Edmonton Oilers roster.

While the vast majority of the roster was already known heading into training camp, a select few spots were up for grabs. Some players who had a chance at grabbing one of those few spots have since been cut from training camp, though there are a few who are still fighting.

Those who are still hoping to earn a spot on the opening night roster up front include the likes of Raphael Lavoie, Lane Pederson, Adam Erne, and Mattias Janmark. On the back end, players such as Ben Gleason, Philip Broberg, and Vincent Desharnais are also looking to secure spots. Unsurprisingly, all seven listed will be in the lineup tonight for the Oilers’ final preseason game versus the Seattle Kraken.

Of the four mentioned up front, Janmark has the slight upper hand given that he spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with the Oilers. That said, he failed to make the team out of training camp last year and is by no means a guarantee at this point.

Another interesting name up front to keep an eye on is Adam Erne, who remains on his PTO. The 28-year-old has had a solid training camp, but will really need to impress tonight in order to earn a contract on what is a cap-strapped team.

On the back end, both Desharnais and Broberg were expected to crack the opening night roster, but have suddenly both found themselves in competition with Gleason, a 25-year-old who was signed this summer to add organizational depth. He has had a fantastic training camp, and to the surprise of nearly everyone has a real shot at remaining with the Oilers should he have a strong performance tonight.

As for the goaltenders, Calvin Pickard is expected to back up Jack Campbell tonight. Though Campbell and Stuart Skinner will be the Oilers duo for the 2023-24 season, the coaching staff has clearly liked what they have seen from Pickard and have given him an extended look as a result. It’s only a matter of time before he gets assigned to the Bakersfield Condors, but he could be called upon this season should the Oilers run into injury troubles in the crease.

While preseason action isn’t always exciting for fans, tonight’s game will have the intensity of a regular season outing given what is at stake for several players. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm MT for those who wish to tune in.