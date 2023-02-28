SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers fans react to Jesse Puljujärvi finally being traded after years of rumours

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Feb 28 2023, 11:41 pm
Oilers fans react to Jesse Puljujärvi finally being traded after years of rumours
Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

After almost seven years of what can only be described as an up-and-down relationship, the Edmonton Oilers and Jesse Puljujärvi eventually finalized their breakup today.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that the team had traded the 24-year-old Finnish winger to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for countryman forward Patrik Puistola, a 22-year-old 2019 third-round draft pick that has yet to play in North America.

When he was drafted fourth overall by Edmonton back in 2016, there were high expectations for his NHL career, with some envisioning him as an eventual third star behind Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, who were just coming into their own as an NHL duo.

But in parts of six seasons with the Oilers, Puljujärvi never topped more than 15 goals or 36 points in a single season.

Puljujärvi had found himself in and out of trade rumours for the better part of his tenure in Edmonton and had five goals, nine assists in 58 games this season.

Signing a one-year contract with the Oilers this past offseason at a cap hit of $3 million, it seemed like Puljujärvi’s final chance to prove himself in Edmonton ahead of his final year as a restricted free agent this summer.

And though general manager Ken Holland attempted to keep Puljujarvi around past this season, it seems like the writing was on the way that the team and player would eventually be parting ways.

“I called Jesse about two weeks ago and told him and [agent] Markus Lehto [about a new contract],” Holland said to the media on Tuesday. “I talked to Jesse, I talked to Markus over a couple of days, that I would be interested in Jesse being part of our team going forward next year… [Puljujärvi and his agent] told me that they weren’t opposed to the money, but they probably thought it was best to get a fresh start. From that point in time, I knew that his days would be numbered here in Edmonton.”

Here’s how Oilers fans reacted to his departure on social media:

Edmonton won’t face off against Carolina for the rest of the season, so Oilers fans will have to wait until at least next season before they’ll be able to see him play against the team that drafted him.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.