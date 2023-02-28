After almost seven years of what can only be described as an up-and-down relationship, the Edmonton Oilers and Jesse Puljujärvi eventually finalized their breakup today.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that the team had traded the 24-year-old Finnish winger to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for countryman forward Patrik Puistola, a 22-year-old 2019 third-round draft pick that has yet to play in North America.

When he was drafted fourth overall by Edmonton back in 2016, there were high expectations for his NHL career, with some envisioning him as an eventual third star behind Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, who were just coming into their own as an NHL duo.

But in parts of six seasons with the Oilers, Puljujärvi never topped more than 15 goals or 36 points in a single season.

Puljujärvi had found himself in and out of trade rumours for the better part of his tenure in Edmonton and had five goals, nine assists in 58 games this season.

Signing a one-year contract with the Oilers this past offseason at a cap hit of $3 million, it seemed like Puljujärvi’s final chance to prove himself in Edmonton ahead of his final year as a restricted free agent this summer.

And though general manager Ken Holland attempted to keep Puljujarvi around past this season, it seems like the writing was on the way that the team and player would eventually be parting ways.

“I called Jesse about two weeks ago and told him and [agent] Markus Lehto [about a new contract],” Holland said to the media on Tuesday. “I talked to Jesse, I talked to Markus over a couple of days, that I would be interested in Jesse being part of our team going forward next year… [Puljujärvi and his agent] told me that they weren’t opposed to the money, but they probably thought it was best to get a fresh start. From that point in time, I knew that his days would be numbered here in Edmonton.”

Here’s how Oilers fans reacted to his departure on social media:

The streets will never forget you Pulju. Take care of him @Canes pic.twitter.com/OUureAUi3H — Dyl (@dhockey13) February 28, 2023

Guess I’ll be cheering for Carolina in the playoffs 🦬👑 — kirsten alyssa 🤍 (@kirsten__alyssa) February 28, 2023

we will miss you jesse 😭 pic.twitter.com/Pn8xvsXoqd — 🦬👑 (@oilygifs) February 28, 2023

I wish Jesse the best. His time in Edmonton has been done for awhile. He can now breathe and move on with his life. I know absolutely nothing about Patrik Puistola so I will reserve judgment. https://t.co/FDk3xS6ibS — Welder Dave. (@Oilers_Fan30) February 28, 2023

i knew it was coming but i’m so sad 😭 https://t.co/hCAydVNg5B — drowning_lessons (@drowninglesson6) February 28, 2023

Classic Ken Holland asset mismanagement. You could have traded him years ago for like a first round pick or more but now all you got was a prospect who is only 2 years younger than Jesse and hasn’t played a single game in NA. Holland masterclass https://t.co/fYVBs00tGL — Jack Allen (@JAllenHockey) February 28, 2023

Edmonton won’t face off against Carolina for the rest of the season, so Oilers fans will have to wait until at least next season before they’ll be able to see him play against the team that drafted him.