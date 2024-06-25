Oilers fans told to avoid ICE District as watch spots hit capacity

It’s a big night in Edmonton and fans have turned out in big numbers, but many are now being turned away from ICE District viewing spots.

The City of Edmonton has posted on X that “The Fan Plaza and Fan Park have reached capacity for Game 7” and fans are being urged to find other watch spots, unless they have tickets to be inside Rogers Place.

Hockey fans! The Fan Plaza and Fan Park have reached capacity for Game 7. Please avoid the area directly around Rogers Place unless you are attending the watch party inside the arena. Cheer hard, but please be safe and respectful! #yeg #gooilers #icedistrict #yegdt — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) June 24, 2024

Shortly before the post from the City, ICE District mentioned extremely long lines and delays for people heading the area ahead of tonight’s crucial Stanley Cup Final Game 7.

Due to extremely high entry volume, fans should expect long delays when entering ICE District Plaza & Fan Park. Fans are encouraged to remain patient or proceed to an alternate watch location Please be kind, respectful and celebrate responsibility. We’re all in this together. pic.twitter.com/FY2Y5SWpNb — ICE District (@IceDistrict) June 24, 2024

People have been out in force for the game, despite it being played in Florida, and posts on X shows many spots around Rogers Place have been packed for hours.

Absolute chaos in ice district. They didn’t plan for this. pic.twitter.com/AO4LRYqxJ2 — Sloan (they/them) (@PrairieSloan) June 24, 2024

Where are you watching the game? Let us know in the comments!