NewsSportsHockeyOilers

Oilers fans told to avoid ICE District as watch spots hit capacity

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Jun 25 2024, 12:44 am
Oilers fans told to avoid ICE District as watch spots hit capacity
Fans gathering in the ICE District (ICEDistrict/X)

It’s a big night in Edmonton and fans have turned out in big numbers, but many are now being turned away from ICE District viewing spots.

The City of Edmonton has posted on X that “The Fan Plaza and Fan Park have reached capacity for Game 7” and fans are being urged to find other watch spots, unless they have tickets to be inside Rogers Place.

Shortly before the post from the City, ICE District mentioned extremely long lines and delays for people heading the area ahead of tonight’s crucial Stanley Cup Final Game 7.

People have been out in force for the game, despite it being played in Florida, and posts on X shows many spots around Rogers Place have been packed for hours.

Where are you watching the game? Let us know in the comments!

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ News
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop