Oilers fans obsess about the way Connor McDavid claps his hands

Edmonton Oilers fans are having a good laugh after seeing a much different side of Connor McDavid last night.

McDavid, who has served as the Oilers captain for the past eight seasons, was out of the lineup last night versus the Vegas Golden Knights due to a lower-body injury. Despite being without the league’s best player, his team was able to rally off a huge win, defeating the Golden Knights by a 5-1 final, which no one seemed happier about than McDavid himself.

Connor McDavid applauding Stuart Skinner after his performance tonight is everything. pic.twitter.com/Q15n7z6NWf — Adam (@OilersAdam) April 11, 2024

The first clip was a heartwarming moment, with McDavid showing huge support for Stuart Skinner and Vincent Desharnais. Moments later, another clip popped up, this time with him and Dylan Holloway. While it was still a great display of leadership, fans had a bit of fun at McDavid’s expense.

incredibly cute why the fuck does he clap like that pic.twitter.com/Hf3ENAjDfv — jj🦦 (@whitehartlne) April 11, 2024

fun fact: i’ve been told it looks like a cheerleading clap where the whole point/position is so that it’s louder. he’s dutifully committing to being his team’s #1 cheerleader — x – kim ✨ canadian experience peddler (@graveyardgayme) April 11, 2024

proudest captain bed hair in the nhl !! (definitely doesn’t live in the arena) https://t.co/q9i4OihFh7 pic.twitter.com/yNSjnHOaF9 — jj🦦 (@whitehartlne) April 11, 2024

the socks are taking me out why did he just roll out of bed 😭😭😭 https://t.co/oU05NHcNtb — haybee (@deweyposting) April 11, 2024



That said, many others were simply proud of the support McDavid showed for his teammates.

you know he’s thrilled they won that game without him — Connor McDavid’s Burner (@sportsburner57) April 11, 2024

It’s the Vinny butt-tap that got me 🥹🥹🥹 — x – Tammy Reed (@TammyReed110) April 11, 2024

Beautiful! McDavid is a team player. Love him ❤️ — Rosanne Keen (@rosanne_keen) April 11, 2024

While it was great to see how supportive he was, Oilers fans will be hoping to see McDavid back in the lineup tomorrow night versus the Arizona Coyotes. The 27-year-old is just one assist away from being the fourth player in NHL history to record 100 assists in a single season.