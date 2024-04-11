SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers fans obsess about the way Connor McDavid claps his hands

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Apr 11 2024, 6:40 pm
Edmonton Oilers fans are having a good laugh after seeing a much different side of Connor McDavid last night.

McDavid, who has served as the Oilers captain for the past eight seasons, was out of the lineup last night versus the Vegas Golden Knights due to a lower-body injury. Despite being without the league’s best player, his team was able to rally off a huge win, defeating the Golden Knights by a 5-1 final, which no one seemed happier about than McDavid himself.

The first clip was a heartwarming moment, with McDavid showing huge support for Stuart Skinner and Vincent Desharnais. Moments later, another clip popped up, this time with him and Dylan Holloway. While it was still a great display of leadership, fans had a bit of fun at McDavid’s expense.


That said, many others were simply proud of the support McDavid showed for his teammates.

While it was great to see how supportive he was, Oilers fans will be hoping to see McDavid back in the lineup tomorrow night versus the Arizona Coyotes. The 27-year-old is just one assist away from being the fourth player in NHL history to record 100 assists in a single season.

