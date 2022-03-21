Oilers add forward Derick Brassard in trade before NHL deadline

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Derick Brassard from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a fourth round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Brassard has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 31 games this season.

The Flyers retained 50% of Brassard’s $825,000 contract.

🔁 #Oilers Trade 🔁 We have acquired centreman Derick Brassard from Philadelphia in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in 2023.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 21, 2022

Mark Spector of Sportsnet was the first to report.

The 34-year-old Brassard has 519 points (200 goals, 319 assists) in 936 career NHL games.

He will become an unrestricted free agent at season’s end.