Oilers' Darnell Nurse named a King Clancy Memorial Trophy finalist

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been named one of three finalists for the NHL’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The annual Trophy recognizes a player who exemplifies leadership on and off the ice and has made charitable contributions to their community. This marks the second straight year Nurse has been nominated for the award.

Nurse has been involved in many community initiatives in Edmonton, mainly focused on diversity and inclusion through sports. He also serves as an ambassador for Free Play for Kids, as well as the Right To Play. Both groups are aimed to help children play sports in a safe and accessible environment.

“As a professional athlete, a Canadian, a father, and the son of an immigrant, I truly believe that it is up to me to use my position and platform to help others like me,” Nurse said. “Like standing up for my teammates on the ice, I am here for the kids who need me — that’s what is important to me and that will never change.”

You might also like: 5 of the best draft steals in Edmonton Oilers history

The other finalists for this year’s King Clancy Trophy are Calgary Flames’ Mikael Backlund and New York Islanders’ Anders Lee. The nominees were selected by their respective teams, while the winner will be chosen by a group of senior NHL executives. The award winner will receive a $25,000 donation to a charity of his choice, while the other two will receive a donation of $5,000.