5 of the best draft steals in Edmonton Oilers history

As recently discussed in a separate article, the Edmonton Oilers have had their fair share of misses on draft days.

That said, there have been plenty of picks to celebrate in Oil Country as well, including some excellent late-round finds that helped make major positive impacts for the organization. With that said, here are five of the best draft steals in Oilers’ history.

Shawn Horcoff (1998)

Drafted: 99th overall

Despite being heavily criticized in his later Oilers years due to his large cap hit, Shawn Horcoff was a very solid fourth-round pick for the franchise. Not only did he serve as their captain for three seasons from 2010 to 2013, but he ranks sixth in franchise history for games played with 796, and 12th all-time for points with 447.

Horcoff also played an integral role in the Oilers’ Stanley Cup run in 2006. His 73 points that season were good for second in team scoring, as were his 19 points in 24 playoff outings. He is undoubtedly one of the organization’s best mid-to-late-round picks in recent memory.

Andy Moog (1980)

Drafted: 132nd overall

While most would say Grant Fuhr and Bill Ranford are the two greatest goalies in Oilers franchise history, Andy Moog doesn’t rank far behind. The 63-year-old, selected in the seventh round of the 1980 draft, formed an excellent duo with Fuhr in the Oilers crease for several seasons before being dealt to the Boston Bruins. Ironically enough, it was Ranford who was sent the other way in that trade.

Moog won three Stanley Cups in his career and finished top 10 in Vezina Trophy voting on eight different occasions. He amassed 713 games split between the Oilers, Bruins, Stars, and Canadiens, posting a 372-209-88 record.

Glenn Anderson (1979)

Drafted: 69 overall

Glenn Anderson was quite the find for the Oilers in the fourth round of the 1979 draft. Not only did he help the organization win each of its five Stanley Cups, but he also ranks third in franchise history with 417 goals and fourth in points at 906.

Along with his 845 career games with the Oilers, Anderson had stints with the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, and the St. Louis Blues. He finished his career with 498 goals and 1,099 points in 1129 games and was elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2008.

Jarri Kurri (1980)

Drafted: 69th overall

The very next year after drafting Anderson at 69th overall, the Oilers drafted an even better player in the same spot, that being Jarri Kurri. Kurri made an immediate impact with the Oilers, forming an incredible duo with Wayne Gretzky that proved to be nearly unstoppable for opposing teams.

Kurri’s 601 career goals rank 20th all-time in NHL history, while his 1,398 points are 23rd. He never cheated for offence, either, as he was known for his strong defensive play, receiving plenty of Selke Trophy votes throughout his 1,251-game career.

Mark Messier (1979)

Drafted: 48th overall

While he may not have been selected as late as the others on this list, the fact that Mark Messier went outside the top few picks in his draft class is very shocking to look back on. The 62-year-old could do it all, proven by the fact that he not only leads his draft class with 1,887 points but is seventh in penalty minutes at 1,910.

Messier is regarded as one of the best players to ever lace them up and sits third for all-time points in NHL history. Along with his six Stanley Cup rings, he has two Hart and Lester B. Pearson Trophies, as well as a Conn Smythe. There is a serious argument to be made that he is the greatest draft steal of all time.