Oilers cut six additional players from training camp roster

After a big win versus the Calgary Flames last night, the Edmonton Oilers were forced to make some tough roster decisions this morning.

The Oilers took to X this morning to announce that they have released six more players from their training camp roster. Forwards Drake Caggiula and Greg McKegg have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Bakersfield Condors. The other forward to be cut is Carter Savoie, who has been loaned to the Condors.

Defenceman Alex Peters has been released from his PTO and will report to the Condors, while another blue liner in Noel Hoefenmayer has also been sent down. Last but certainly not least, goaltender Olivier Rodrigue has been loaned to the Condors.

None of these moves come as major surprises, though some expected Caggiula to push harder for an NHL spot. The 29-year-old made his NHL debut with the Oilers in 2016 and went on to play 156 games with them. He has since bounced around between the Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, and Pittsburgh Penguins. He spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, scoring 22 goals and 53 points in 65 games.

While there is excitement regarding Savoie’s future, the player with the most promise on this list is Rodrigue. The 23-year-old netminder seems to be following a very similar career path to Stuart Skinner, and has real NHL potential. In 29 games with the Condors last season, he put up a 2.77 GAA along with a .912 SV%. Expect him to get more games this season as he continues to develop.

With these cuts, the Oilers now have 20 forwards remaining in camp, along with 11 defenceman and three goaltenders. Three of those forwards are on PTOs in Brandon Sutter, Sam Gagner, and Adam Erne. Gagner won’t play in any exhibition games due to double hip surgery in the offseason, but is expected to be given a chance to earn a contract once healthy.