Oilers can't fend off Flames in fight-filled Battle of Alberta

It was perhaps the most entertaining Battle of Alberta of the year, but the Edmonton Oilers couldn’t get it done where it mattered most against the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

The two teams threw back to the clock to the 1980s with something happening, what felt like, every second whistle, whether it was a scrum or a fight. Yet, while the Oilers were plenty physical with their provincial rivals, they lost to the Flames by a score of 6-3 to grow their losing streak to three games.

The highlight of the night for the home squad? A spirited fight between Mattias Janmark and Blake Coleman.

Janmark and Coleman throwing bombs 💣

Zach Hyman was able to add two more to his team-leading 37 goals, but a combination of poor rush defence and goaltending prevented the Oilers from having much of a fighting chance in this one. Janmark also picked up a goal alongside his fight, but it wasn’t enough.

This breaks a four-game winning streak for the Oilers against the Flames dating back to early last season.

Corey Perry and Mattias Ekholm also gave the Rogers Place crowd something to cheer about, getting into a spirited scrum late in the second period.

The Battle of Alberta continues to heat up 🍿

Of course, with all the emotions heating up, Evander Kane was up to his usual antics, although he didn’t quite drop the gloves.

Evander Kane says talk to the hand 🖐️

All of a sudden the team has been the subject of two consecutive games where they have gotten below-average goaltending, with Calvin Pickard not showing well against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night and now Skinner having himself a forgettable outing tonight.

In terms of how this skid has affected their place in the Pacific Division, things haven’t gotten serious yet. They are still only three points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for second in the division. The LA Kings are gaining ground, as they are just two points behind the Oilers.

The Oilers hold their destiny in their own hands. Their next chance to break this streak will come on Monday against those Kings.