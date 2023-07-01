Oilers sign trio of players but lose Bjugstad in free agency

The Edmonton Oilers have made a few minor splashes in free agency, but appear to have lost Nick Bjugstad to another team.

Adding to their signing of Connor Brown earlier in the day, Edmonton has also reportedly come to terms with forwards Drake Caggiula and Lane Pederson, per the team themselves and TSN’s Darren Dreger.

He's coming back 👊 The #Oilers have signed forward Drake Caggiula to a two-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $775,000.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/vaqb2lFJL5 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 1, 2023

Lane Pederson signs 2 year, one way deal in Edmonton. $775,000 aav — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023

Both deals are worth $775k per season over two years, with Pederson’s being a one-way deal to Caggiula’s two-day contract.

Caggiula played just four games in the 2022-23 NHL season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he was held scoreless, but played 65 games in the AHL putting up 22 goals, 31 assists for a total of 53 points.

Pederson had three goals and three assists and a plus-minus of -1 in 27 games in 2022-23 while playing for the Vancouver Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets.

On Saturday, it was also reported by Craig Morgan that Bjugstad would be returning to the Arizona Coyotes, after coming over to the Oilers from the Pacific Division rival earlier this season.

The deal is a two-year contract worth $2.1 million, per Morgan.

Hearing Nick Bjugstad is returning to the Coyotes on a two-year deal ($2.1M AAV).

Coyotes nation rejoices. So does @spetershockey. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) July 1, 2023

Bjugstad had four goals and two assists and a plus-minus of +6 in 19 games for the Oilers in 2022-23.