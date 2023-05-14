McDavid expects Oilers to have "best game of the series" tonight

The Edmonton Oilers could be facing an era-defining game tonight.

Down 3-2 in their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton hosts a crucial Game 6 contest where it’s about as high-stakes as it’s been for this era of the Oilers.

A win forces a Game 7 on Tuesday night and the chance to return back to the Western Conference Finals for a second consecutive year, while a loss would signify the beginning of an extremely long offseason ahead for the team’s front office and coaching staff.

In a season where Oilers captain Connor McDavid lit up the NHL for a ridiculous 64 goals and 153 points, Edmonton will likely need a monstrous performance over the next two games in an effort to save their season.

Against Vegas, McDavid has nine points through five games — by way of four goals and five assists — while Leon Draisaitl has six goals and one assist, though he’s been held off the scoresheet in both Games 3 and 5 of the series, while registering one assist in Game 4.

The Golden Knights have won Games 1, 3, and 5 of the series, while Edmonton took the W in Games 2 and 4. McDavid was asked about the pattern of how the series has played out so far, and in turn made a proclamation about his expectations for Game 6.

“[It shows] there’s not much momentum that carries over from game to game, each game is different,” McDavid told reporters prior to tonight’s Game 6. “I think we’re gonna have our best game in the series tonight.”

Edmonton was down three games to two in last year’s first round series against the Los Angeles Kings, before winning two straight to clinch the series.

“We’ve been in this situation before and been able to pull through,” McDavid added. “So obviously, it just starts tonight.”

Puck drop is set for 8 pm MT, with the game being broadcast nationally on Sportsnet and CBC. For Oilers fans looking for another chance to cheer the team on this coming Tuesday, one can only hope that McDavid’s prediction comes true.