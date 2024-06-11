Nurse hurt? Oilers defenceman watches second period from bench

The Edmonton Oilers have been forced to play with five defenceman for a large portion of tonight’s Stanley Cup Final game versus the Florida Panthers.

Less than 10 minutes into the opening frame, Darnell Nurse took a hit from Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues. It looked innocent enough initially, but the Oilers blueliner immediately grabbed at his side and headed down the tunnel soon after.

It’s been a rough night for Darnell Nurse. 🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/FwbnktsiGA — Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ‘07 (@OilersNation) June 11, 2024

Nurse has come in and out of the tunnel several times since, but didn’t see the ice for most of the game, including the entirety of the second period. He returned in the third period.

Clearly frustrated, cameras spotted Nurse smashing his stick into the wall just behind the Oilers bench.

The Oilers have been limited to just 16 skaters as a result, as Warren Foegele was given a five-minute major in the first period for a knee on Eetu Luostorainen.

Warren Foegele receives a five-minute major for this play on Eetu Luostarinen. pic.twitter.com/vgMP4gyU3H — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 11, 2024

Despite playing shorthanded, they are knotted up 1-1 with the Panthers late in the second period.