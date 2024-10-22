There's a new laser tag spot in Edmonton and it looks WILD
If you’re on the hunt for a new way to stay active (and warm) in Edmonton during the chilly months ahead, you may want to check out a new laser tag spot in town.
Classified, located in northwest Edmonton, opened at the end of summer and offers a tactical laser tag experience designed to immerse players in fast-paced, mission-based gameplay.
It aims to provide an experience that feels as close to a real-life video game as it gets. The laser guns are larger and heavier than those at the usual laser tag spots, giving the whole thing an added sense of realism.
Each 90-minute session includes five unique missions, such as elimination rounds and jailbreak scenarios, in which you’ll need to rescue your teammates to keep the game going.
Pricing is $28 per person on weekdays and $33 on weekends, making it a fantastic option for groups of friends looking to try something new.
So, if you’re ready to mix a bit of fun with competition, grab your pals and give it a shot!
Classified YEG
Address: 13453 149th Street NW