Against all odds, the Edmonton Oilers will return to Rogers Place to take on the Florida Panthers in Game 6.

The Oilers were able to defeat the Panthers by a 5-3 final tonight, thanks in large part to the heroics of Connor McDavid. The 27-year-old recorded four points for the second-straight game, registering two goals and two assists. His second assist of the night, which came on a Corey Perry goal, sent the hockey world into a frenzy.

“Connor doing Connor things,” Zach Hyman said postgame. “That’s what makes him special. He’s able to elevate his games at the most important times. The biggest reason why we’ve come so far. We’re not here without him. He continues to drive the bus for us.”

Though the Oilers were able to pot five, they may not have won this game had it not been for Stuart Skinner. The 25-year-old was excellent all night between the pipes, making several huge stops.

STUART SKINNER PUTTING ON A CLINIC EARLY! pic.twitter.com/nfjCvMduBl — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 19, 2024

“You can never count the Oil out,” Skinner said afterward. “Being able to get these two wins are obviously crucial. We got another one to get back in Edmonton. That’s our main focus right now.”

As good as the Oilers have been the past two games, they do still have a hole to climb out of, as they find themselves trailing the series 3-2.

That said, this group is used to being in these types of situations, particularly early in the season after they got out to a 2-9-1 start. It’s evident they believe they are more than capable of pulling off what just a few days ago felt like an impossibility to many.

“We’ve been counted out a lot through the playoffs, regular season, but it doesn’t phase the group in there,” said head coach Kris Knoblauch. “They’ve got a lot of belief and are just enjoying every extra day. We were counted out a long time ago, and we’re still here playing hockey in June. We’re going back to Edmonton for Game 6. There’s a lot to smile about.”

Due to the long travel, there will once again be a two-day break, meaning Game 6 will get underway on Friday night. Puck drop in that one is set for 6 pm MT.