How to observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Edmonton

Today, Monday, September 30, marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation across Canada, coinciding with Orange Shirt Day.

While Alberta does not recognize September 30 as a statutory holiday in the province, there are still events in Edmonton and across the country to honour and support First Nations, Metis, and Inuit people.

The High-Level Bridge will be lit in orange to recognize the day and to encourage the city to reflect upon the legacy of residential schools.

A key event being held in Edmonton is the fourth annual Orange Shirt Day Run/Walk Every Child Matters, which is a run/walk in support and awareness of those who did not survive the residential school era and those who did. This event aims to raise funds for local grassroots organizations, Orangeshirtday.org, and support Indigenous athletes.

This will be a combination of pavement and trail running through the river valley trails starting at Kinsmen Park. It includes three, five, and 10 km distances and an Elder/Kids 2.15 km run.

You can also view the “Survivor Portraits” exhibit at Kingsway Mall by acclaimed artist Damian Abrahams. The exhibit features large-format photography of Residential School survivors, accompanied by personal stories and messages highlighting their resilience and contributions to their families, communities, and the nation.

In addition to donning an orange shirt, the province of Alberta also suggests the following activities:

Organize an online or in-person event following public health guidelines

Read about the legacy of residential schools

Read the summary of the Final Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada

Find and watch films online about people’s experiences at residential schools

Learn about Indigenous cultures

If you are Indigenous and need support:

National Indian Residential School Crisis: 1-866-925-4419

Native Youth Crisis Line: 1-877-209-1266

With files from Laine Mitchell