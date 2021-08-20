Here are the COVID-19 measures at the NAIT and MacEwan campuses

On the heels of the U of A’s announcement earlier this week, Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) and MacEwan University have unveiled their COVID-19 measures at their campuses.

From pop-up vaccination clinics to masking, here’s what the fall return for NAIT and MacEwan University students will look like.

COVID-19 vaccinations will not be required to attend both post-secondary institutions, much like the back-to-campus plans and the COVID-19 measures that the University of Alberta, the University of Calgary, and the University of Lethbridge announced earlier this week.

A rapid testing program will be implemented sometime in September at MacEwan University. NAIT states on its website, “We are working to determine how we could introduce rapid testing at NAIT and will provide the NAIT community with advance notice before we introduce this program.”

Masks will be required in all indoor spaces at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology. However, at MacEwan, those on campus are expected to wear masks when distancing is not possible. Faculty can require students to wear masks in instructional spaces when necessary.

Staff and students are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated before coming to campus, with both post-secondary institutions holding pop-up clinics in September. NAIT’s will be held on September 22 and 23, and Grant MacEwan’s will be held on September 14 and 17 from 9 am to 4 pm.