Alberta reports 817 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths

Alberta health officials reported 817 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which is 139 more than the 678 infections found the previous day.

Including today’s new cases, the province’s active infection count has risen to 6,367.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise in Alberta as well, with 198 people now in hospital with the virus.

This is an increase of 14 from Wednesday’s count of 184, and includes 43 individuals in intensive care.

Four new deaths caused by the virus were reported over the past 24 hours, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,342.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 242,248 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been found in Alberta, and 233,539 have since recovered.

As of August 18, there have been been 5,469,437 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta. Of those immunized, 77.1% of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of vaccine and 68.3% have had the two shots that it takes to be fully vaccinated against the virus.