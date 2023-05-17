NewsWeather

Mumbai and LA have MUCH better air quality than Edmonton right now

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
May 17 2023, 5:05 pm
Mumbai and LA have MUCH better air quality than Edmonton right now
LisaBourgeault/Shutterstock

It’s a smoky day in Edmonton, and the air quality in the city has dipped to levels so low that spots like Mumbai and LA look like they have crisp, clean mountain air.

According to IQAir’s World Air Quality Index, Mumbai, India, has an air quality index of 82, while Los Angeles has an index of 75.

Compare that to Edmonton and the surrounding area, with wildfire smoke raising the air quality index to a wicked 256 in the southwest portion of the city, with the index above 150 across most of the area.

IQAir

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special air quality statement for much of the province, including Edmonton, saying that smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

“Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health,” says ECCC.

The agency adds that if you or anyone in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, you should consider taking extra precautions to reduce exposure.

People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be susceptible to air pollution.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.