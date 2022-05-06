Make Mother’s Day better this year by giving the best gift of all — food!

Spending money on flowers, movie tickets, or jewellery is a nice gesture, and you can still do that, but food will always be needed.

Whether you want to grab something to bring home or go for an extravagant coursed meal at her favourite restaurant, there are options.

Many places have special occasion items and menus to celebrate mom this year and lucky for you, we’ve tracked down some of the best ones.

Here are six great ways to celebrate Mother’s Day this year in Edmonton with food.

Fondue is just such a fun way to spend an evening with the family or each other or however you want. Book your table now to treat mom to cheesy, chocolatey goodness.

Address: 2920 Calgary Trail NW #117, Edmonton

Confetti Sweets has a machine that can make some of the most hilarious or thoughtful treats you can give. Here, you can actually print images directly onto cookies. So choose a nice picture of you and mom, or maybe a steamy picture of her celebrity crush.

Address: 41 Broadway Boulevard #6, Sherwood Park

Want to make your mom the most amazing brunch right at home this year? Rge Rd has made up some amazing kits with farm-fresh, free-range eggs, Butchery maple breakfast sausages, crab and fish cakes, potato hash, a loaf of signature Mountain bread, and apple cake.

Address: 10643 123rd Street NW, Edmonton

With one of the most breathtaking views of downtown you can find in Edmonton, this is a brunch that automatically feels like a special occasion. Pastries, an omelette bar, seafood platters, and more will all be featured.

Address: 1 Thornton Court NW, Edmonton

This Mother’s Day brunch is popular every year and it was so much so this year that the event sold out in just a few days. Luckily, the team extended it to Saturday as well. So, why not make it a Mother’s Weekend?

Address: 2003 91st Street SW, Edmonton

This adorable restaurant is doing a high tea, perfect for Mother’s Day, serving up baked, savoury, and sweet finger foods. Expect delicious scones, biscuits, jams, sandwiches, cookies, and more layered on an extravagant tea tray.

Address: 9707 110st Street NW #101, Edmonton

