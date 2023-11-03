These are the 8 most underrated neighbourhoods in Edmonton

Edmonton, as a whole, is an underrated Canadian city, but there are more hidden gems throughout town that many likely don’t know about.

These eight neighbourhoods may not have the best reputation to outsiders, but they are a treasure trove of restaurants, shops, and fantastic community vibes not found anywhere else. You won’t find trendy neighbourhoods like Strathcona and Oliver on this list.

Alberta Avenue

This area has seen some revitalization over the years, and things will only improve for the Alberta Avenue area. It’s a tight-knit and multicultural community with a thriving arts and culture scene and is likely the best spot in the city to hit up an ethnic restaurant, which is pretty cool if you ask us.

Kernohan

Located right next to Hermitage Park, this little-known neighbourhood is steps from the river valley, close to all major roads, and amenities like gas stations and grocery stores are all within walking distance. It’s a little paradise that’s not too far away from it all!

Beverly Heights

Despite being close to 118th Avenue, the community of Beverly Heights is quiet and beautiful, with mature, tree-lined streets and historic homes. The best part of all is that homes are pretty affordable here!

Griesbach

With its unique history, community-oriented development, and gorgeous green spaces, Griesbach is a pretty cool and underrated neighbourhood in Edmonton. It’s close enough to the city centre where you can access anything you need, but it’s also far enough away that you can enjoy some peace and quiet without feeling like you’re just in another bland suburb.

Rundle Heights

Located next to Beverly Heights along the stunning North Saskatchewan River Valley, Rundle Heights is another often-overlooked community in Edmonton that offers historic homes, tree-lined streets, and incredible views. It’s certainly an underrated part of town.

Highlands

A walkable community with an adorable main strip, Highlands may not be the most underrated community on this list. Still, it’s worthy of a mention as it’s not well-known to outsiders. Highlands is nestled on the north bank of the river and is an incredibly charming community. You will find plenty of historic buildings and homes here, including the Magrath. Mansion

Chinatown

Despite its reputation, Chinatown is another underrated spot simply for its incredible variety of Chinese restaurants, shops and bakeries, and it’s the best spot in Edmonton for hotpot at the legendary 97 Hot Pot. It’s a historic part of Edmonton that everyone should check out and grab something to eat at least once.

Millwoods

Another community undeserving of its reputation is Millwoods. It’s basically a little city of its own, with the Millwoods Town Centre anchoring it all. It’s also home to a carnival in the summer and Vaisakhi, a Sikh celebration that sees thousands of people gather for a parade in the neighbourhood. There’s a reason why Edmontonians from Millwoods tell you immediately which part of town they come from!

What part of Edmonton do you think is underrated? Let us know in the comments.