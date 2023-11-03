Edmonton Oilers featured by "Dateline NBC"

Dateline NBC is a weekly American television series known often for giving breakdowns on legal cases. Recently, however, the program chose to do a much less hard-hitting piece on the Edmonton Oilers.

Daily Hive reached out to the Oilers, who say they don’t believe the Oilers were part of the Dateline episode, but were shot in an adjacent piece while they were visiting Edmonton.

NBC has featured plenty of popular crime shows over the years, including Chris Hansen’s To Catch a Predator — which has been referred to as a legal reality show.

In a piece titled “A Postcard from the Field: The Edmonton Oilers,” Dateline’s Kelley Moody had conversations with forward Zach Hyman, as well as executive vice president Tim Shipton.

“While we were out in the field for this week’s episode, we got to know what was most important to the people of Edmonton: The Edmonton Oilers,” Moody said to kick the piece off.

While the #Dateline team was out in the field working on this Friday’s all-new episode (at 9/8c), they stopped by Roger’s Place to learn more about what’s most important to the Edmonton community: The @EdmontonOilers. pic.twitter.com/LLuml9CLzl — Dateline NBC (@DatelineNBC) October 31, 2023



Though the Oilers were once a team that had trouble tracking down free agents due to an old building and cold winter temperatures, that hasn’t been as much of an issue in recent years. While having Connor McDavid has helped in that regard, Hyman gave his reasons as to what makes Edmonton such a special place to play.

“Anyone who’s ever experienced a game at Rogers Place, it’s one of the loudest buildings you’ll ever be in,” Hyman explained. “It’s one of the best arenas in all of sports. We have everything here. We’re fortunate that we practice here, we play here, we train here, we have an amazing gym, amazing facilities, amazing recovery.

“We’re very fortunate and lucky to have a building like this. And obviously, it gets rockin’, it gets pretty loud when we have a game and the fans are in it.”

As great as it is for Oilers fans to see and hear that players have started to really enjoy playing in Edmonton, it doesn’t mean nearly as much if the team isn’t having success. Unfortunately, they have had little so far in 2023-24, as they own a 2-6-1 record through their first nine games. It is a troubling start for a team many were considering a Stanley Cup contender. That said, there is still plenty of time to turn things around, and they will look to begin doing just that tomorrow afternoon versus the Nashville Predators.