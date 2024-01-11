These are the 10 most expensive homes for sale in Edmonton right now

Do you have a cool $5.5 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford Edmonton’s most expensive home listed on the market right now.

These are the 10 most expensive houses for sale in Edmonton, according to Zoocasa, from a house that looks like it belongs on the set of Real Housewives to one that isn’t even finished yet.

Asking price: $2,499,000

Four-bedroom, four-bathroom house

4,338 square feet

Asking price: $2,650,000

Six-bedroom, four-bathroom house

4,833 square feet

Asking price: $2,799,000

Five-bedroom, six-bathroom house

3,789 square feet

Asking price: $2,940,945

Two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo

1,722 square feet

Asking price: $2,975,000

Five-bedroom, four-bathroom house

3,606 square feet

Asking price: $3,000,000

Six-bedroom, six-bathroom house

5,673 square feet

Asking price: $3,350,000

Four-bedroom, five-bathroom house

4,155 square feet

You might also like: Now's your chance: Banff mega mansion drops in price by a cool $773K

A huge new grocery store is opening near Edmonton next month

Asking price: $3,498,000

Four-bedroom, four-bathroom house

5,059 square feet

Asking price: $4,000,000

Seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom house

9,634 square feet