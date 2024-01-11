Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

These are the 10 most expensive homes for sale in Edmonton right now

Allison Stephen
|
Jan 11 2024, 4:51 pm
rimrock real estate/Zoocasa │ Re/Max River City/Zoocasa

Do you have a cool $5.5 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford Edmonton’s most expensive home listed on the market right now.

These are the 10 most expensive houses for sale in Edmonton, according to Zoocasa, from a house that looks like it belongs on the set of Real Housewives to one that isn’t even finished yet.

179 Quesnell Crescent NW

MaxWell Challenge Realty/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $2,499,000
  • Four-bedroom, four-bathroom house
  • 4,338 square feet

87 Westbrook Drive NW

Re/Max River City/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $2,650,000
  • Six-bedroom, four-bathroom house
  • 4,833 square feet

6619 123rd Street NW

Realty One Group Insider/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $2,799,000
  • Five-bedroom, six-bathroom house
  • 3,789 square feet

1001 – 10143 Clifton Place NW

Mozaic Realty Group/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $2,940,945
  • Two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo
  • 1,722 square feet

9009 Saskatchewan Dr NW

most expensive edmonton

Re/Max Real Estate/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $2,975,000
  • Five-bedroom, four-bathroom house
  • 3,606 square feet

123 Windermere Drive SW

Mozaic Realty Group/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $3,000,000
  • Six-bedroom, six-bathroom house
  • 5,673 square feet

12511 Grand View Drive NW

most expensive edmonton

Re/Max River City/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $3,350,000
  • Four-bedroom, five-bathroom house
  • 4,155 square feet

11 Wellington Crescent NW

most expensive edmonton

Century 21 Masters/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $3,498,000
  • Four-bedroom, four-bathroom house
  • 5,059 square feet

484 – 52304 Range Road 233

most expensive edmonton

Sweetly/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $4,000,000
  • Seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom house
  • 9,634 square feet

19103 Ellerslie Road SW

most expensive edmonton

rimrock real estate/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $5,499,900
  • Five-bedroom, five-bathroom house
  • 5,177 square feet
