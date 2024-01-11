These are the 10 most expensive homes for sale in Edmonton right now
Jan 11 2024, 4:51 pm
Do you have a cool $5.5 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford Edmonton’s most expensive home listed on the market right now.
These are the 10 most expensive houses for sale in Edmonton, according to Zoocasa, from a house that looks like it belongs on the set of Real Housewives to one that isn’t even finished yet.
179 Quesnell Crescent NW
- Asking price: $2,499,000
- Four-bedroom, four-bathroom house
- 4,338 square feet
87 Westbrook Drive NW
- Asking price: $2,650,000
- Six-bedroom, four-bathroom house
- 4,833 square feet
6619 123rd Street NW
- Asking price: $2,799,000
- Five-bedroom, six-bathroom house
- 3,789 square feet
1001 – 10143 Clifton Place NW
- Asking price: $2,940,945
- Two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo
- 1,722 square feet
9009 Saskatchewan Dr NW
- Asking price: $2,975,000
- Five-bedroom, four-bathroom house
- 3,606 square feet
123 Windermere Drive SW
- Asking price: $3,000,000
- Six-bedroom, six-bathroom house
- 5,673 square feet
12511 Grand View Drive NW
- Asking price: $3,350,000
- Four-bedroom, five-bathroom house
- 4,155 square feet
11 Wellington Crescent NW
- Asking price: $3,498,000
- Four-bedroom, four-bathroom house
- 5,059 square feet
484 – 52304 Range Road 233
- Asking price: $4,000,000
- Seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom house
- 9,634 square feet
19103 Ellerslie Road SW
- Asking price: $5,499,900
- Five-bedroom, five-bathroom house
- 5,177 square feet