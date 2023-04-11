People are hilariously discussing "the most Edmonton thing you can do"

A man’s harrowing experience trapped inside Edmonton’s most iconic piece of public art off Whitemud and Fox Drive has become a social frenzy.

The 26-year-old became trapped inside the Talus Dome after reportedly climbing on top of the art installation and slipping in. Firefighters had to rescue him, prying him out and damaging some of the balls in the process. He was later charged with mischief over $5,000.

“Take a risk; it’s the most Edmonton thing you can do,” reads a mural on the side of a building at 10150 100th Street. Since the mural’s debut in 2016, people have made plays on the phrase, and the most recent addition is now “becoming trapped inside public art.”

Local radio station SONiC 102.9 posed the question to listeners, and the responses were incredible.

Others suggested their own mural ideas under the post.

We also did a little of our own digging to find some of the best answers for what is quintessentially Edmonton.

“Riding the 118 Ave baseball bat; it’s the most Edmonton thing you can do,” said one user on Reddit.

So embrace the spirit of adventure and unpredictability that makes this city what it is, whether it’s scaling a public art installation or riding the enormous baseball bat on 118th Avenue. It’s the most Edmonton thing you can do, after all. While you’re at it, try to avoid getting trapped inside a dome.