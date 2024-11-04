McDavid gives positive injury update after skating with Oilers

Connor McDavid is back skating with the Edmonton Oilers and it looks like he is progressing just fine with his ankle injury.

Just a week after he got injured, McDavid was spotted skating at Rogers Place as part of an optional Oilers morning skate ahead of tonight’s game against the New Jersey Devils. He looked good on the ice and didn’t appear to be hampered by the injured ankle.

He spoke with the media after the skate and gave an encouraging update on his status.

“Feels pretty good, not too much limiting me on the ice,” McDavid said. “I’ve been doing everything possible to make it feel better… You gotta listen to everybody, listen to your body as well, and make the best call with all that information.

“We’re going to go day by day here and we’ll see [if I can play this weekend], I felt good out there today, we’ll see how it responds and go from there.”

This seems to give some belief that McDavid could potentially return to the lineup in time for this Saturday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks. If that does happen, McDavid would have only missed four total games with this injury. That is incredible news for the team if true.

The Oilers captain has been out of the lineup for exactly a week after taking a tumble on the first shift in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He left that game after the incident and was flown back to Edmonton to get some testing done.

Once those tests came back, the team sent out an update, saying that he would be out for at least two to three weeks with an ankle injury.

While McDavid definitely won’t be in the lineup for tonight’s game, it’s good to see him back on the ice with his team and looking relatively healthy. It adds more weight to the notion that he is not dealing with a serious injury and should be able to come back sooner rather than later.

Sportsnet’s Gene Principe was able to share some footage of McDavid skating rather seamlessly this morning.

Surprisingly enough, the Oilers have been able to weather the storm of losing McDavid quite well so far. The team has won each of their last two games without their captain and have outscored their opponents 9-3 in the process. Even with those results, getting McDavid back into the lineup will be a top priority.

Seeing their captain back on the ice and looking good has got Oilers fans on social media hyped for his eventual return.

A definitive timeline is not set for McDavid’s return, but after this morning, it’s looking a lot more positive than initially expected.