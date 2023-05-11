Oilers' McDavid calling for suspension on Pietrangelo for vicious slash on Draisaitl

Things got ugly toward the end of Game 4 between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights last night when Vegas defenceman Alex Pietrangelo slashed Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton’s most productive player.

This wasn’t just your run-of-the-mill slashing penalty, either. Pietrangelo grasped his stick with two hands and came down hard on the Oilers forward’s arm, causing him to fall to the ice.

Alex Pietrangelo gives Leon Draisaitl a two-handed slash after an empty net opportunity. pic.twitter.com/wziPdleLDx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 11, 2023

Edmonton’s captain Connor McDavid was not shy to call out the vicious action. “You’d like to see it reviewed for sure. I would like to see it suspended,” McDavid told reporters after Wednesday night’s win at Rogers Place. “I mean, it’s as intent-to-injure as you can get.”

“That’s not a hockey play,” McDavid added. “But at the end of the day, it’s not in our hands.”

"We got up & down the ice really well." Connor McDavid shares his thoughts on tonight’s win.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/2QSc2BBjTC — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 11, 2023

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft shared similar sentiments when asked about the play.

“If you’re asking my opinion on that play, I would not define it as a hockey play,” Woodcroft told reporters after the game. “And I’ll leave it at that.”

While the slash occurred at the end of the third period with Vegas’ goalie pulled, Pietrangelo was ejected from the game. The Vegas veteran was handed a five-minute major penalty for slashing and a 10-minute misconduct by officials.

With tensions high as the final buzzer approached, Darnell Nurse and Golden Knights defenceman Nic Hague dropped the gloves. The Edmonton blueliner was handed an additional instigating penalty for starting a fight in the game’s final minute.

As a result, he, too, is facing a possible suspension.

Darnell Nurse and Nic Hague finally go at it. 😳🥊 pic.twitter.com/efkjrr6r07 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 11, 2023

With the series tied, the Oilers and Golden Knights will face off for Game 5 on Friday at 8 pm PT.