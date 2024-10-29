McDavid injury update expected from Oilers on Wednesday: report

Edmonton Oilers fans won’t have to wait long to find out just how serious Connor McDavid’s injury is.

The Oilers captain left Monday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with a reported lower-body injury after being tripped up on the first shift of the game. Some insiders have speculated that it could be a high-ankle sprain, and if true, that would put a timeline to return at two-to-three weeks.

However, nothing official has been released from the Oilers. McDavid is back in Edmonton to get imaging done and to consult with the team’s medical team. According to TSN’s Chris Johnston on the latest edition of Insider Trading, a formal update is expected to come later this week.

“The expectation remains that it won’t be until Wednesday that we get a formal update in terms of what Connor McDavid is dealing with, how long he might be out of the Oilers lineup,” Johnston reported. “He and the Oilers are still getting to the bottom of that situation.”

INSIDER TRADING… – Oilers await word on McDavid’s injury

The Oilers have made a couple of call-ups to help deal with McDavid’s absence. Noah Philp and Drake Caggiula joined the team in time for Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators.

With the Oilers captain making the flight back to the Alberta capital, Johnston says that it’s safe to say this was not a minor tweak.

“In the meantime, I think we can infer that it’s not an insignificant injury, the fact that he’s had to travel back to Edmonton,” Johnston said.

The Oilers wouldn’t send out any update without getting the information they need on the injury first. McDavid did not immediately fly back after last night’s game; instead, he travelled with the team to Nashville, where he took a charter back to Alberta this morning.

It won’t be long until we know exactly what McDavid is dealing with, and until we do, anxiety in Oil Country will be at an all-time high.