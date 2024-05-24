McDavid missed glorious chance in OT before winning it for Oilers

Connor McDavid is going to be counting his lucky stars after the Edmonton Oilers were able to take Game 1 in double overtime against the Dallas Stars.

With just over five minutes remaining in the overtime frame, Connor McDavid found himself in alone with the puck on his stick, and appeared to have Oettinger beat. Instead, the Stars goalie was able to throw his stick out in desperation, and somehow kept it out of the net.

OETTINGER JUST ROBBED MCDAVID IN OVERTIME 🤯 pic.twitter.com/40GtbiBf3s — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 24, 2024

This save in itself was incredible, but the fact it came on the best player in the world made it even more outstanding. Oettinger seemed to be somewhat in disbelief after as well, as he took a long look at the Oilers captain immediately after.

McDavid didn’t seem to let it phase him, however, as just moments into the second overtime, he was able to put one past Oettinger on a great feed from Evan Bouchard.

CONNOR MCDAVID WINS IT IN DOUBLE OVERTIME 😱 THE OILERS TAKE GAME 1 OF THE WCF 🚨 pic.twitter.com/K1GbudBRb6 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 24, 2024

McDavid wound up finishing the night with two points, as he also added a helper on a Zach Hyman goal which, at the time, put the Oilers up 2-0.

zach hyman stays with it, extending the oilers lead to 2-0. pic.twitter.com/fZnltR5q00 — zach (@zjlaing) May 24, 2024

The Oilers, as they have done on plenty of occasions this postseason, gave up that lead, with Tyler Seguin netting two goals, one which came in the final five minutes of the third period, to send this game to overtime.

TYLER SEGUIN HAS TIED THE GAME WITH 3 MINUTES LEFT 🤯 2 GOAL GAME FOR SEGUIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lU4qbvGzLd — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 24, 2024

Early in the extra frame, the Oilers appeared to be in major trouble, as McDavid of all people took a four-minute minor for high-sticking Stars forward Matt Duchene just seconds in.

connor mcdavid gets his stick up on matt duchene off the opening draw in overtime but the penalty is only called after the referees and linesmen convene after the play. pic.twitter.com/ud12NiHMLN — zach (@zjlaing) May 24, 2024

Thankfully for McDavid, the Oilers were able to dig deep and kill it off, and he was able to wind up being the hero. Game 2 between these two elite teams will take place on Saturday, with puck drop set for 6:00 pm MT.